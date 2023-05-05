Hun Sen calls for calm over SEA Games ticket rows

The premier said he understood that those who received tickets were happy, while those who did not were frustrated.

“Some of them had posted criticism of the organisers on social media, but they [the organising committee] have done the best they can, as our venues are small. We are pleased that a great many people want to witness this historic event, but unfortunately, we cannot please them all,” he said.

In order to let people enjoy the events in person, Hun Sen ordered that the leaders of the capital and provinces set up outdoor projectors at pagodas, parks and markets across the country.

He asked for sympathy from the public, saying that the problem could not be solved, noting that similar difficulties befell the organisers of similar events in almost all countries.

“Other countries sold tickets. Those who bought them were happy, while those that could not were disappointed. We decided to make all events free, but regardless of demand, we cannot give away more tickets than the capacity of the venues. The number of spectators was set to avert possible risks caused by overcrowding, as public safety is our number one priority,” he said.

He called on all ticket holders to attend, saying that if they were unable to make it to an event, they should hand their ticket to someone who was unable to get one.

“This is the best possible solution. I hope that the Kingdom’s sports lovers will understand the position of the government and the organising committee,” he said.

The 32nd SEA Games will formally begin with the May 5 opening ceremony at the Morodok Techo National Stadium in the capital. The event will wrap up on May 17, with a closing ceremony at the same venue.