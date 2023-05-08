Sandy switches up 2023 racing program
Sandy Kraokaew Stuvik, a professional Thai racing driver and 3-time Thailand Super Series GT3 Champion (2019, 2020, & 2022), will race for Aurora Ford Thailand Racing in the Next-Gen Ford Ranger racetruck in the Super Pickup category.
• Sandy returns to GT World Challenge Asia
• Sandy continues with Ford Thailand Racing (FTR)
• Sandy is supported by The Pizza Company for the 22nd year with new TPC logo
It will be Sandy’s 4th year with Ford Thailand Racing as they strive for the Championship.
Sandy is proud to continue his relationship with Ford, having been the manufacturer’s main driver in the Super Pickup category of Thailand Super Series since 2019. Finishing as Vice Champion last season, both Sandy and Ford have their sights set on the top spot.
This season Sandy will drive the Next-Gen Ford Ranger racetruck with Aurora Motorsport under the Ford Thailand Racing banner.
“We came close to the championship last season despite bad luck in many races. I have no doubt that the team can do it, and I have no doubt that I can do it. This year we need to continue the positive trend we have been on, and I am sure that the result will come”, explains Sandy.
Sandy will also make a return to GT World Challenge Asia this season in the GT3 category with a team and teammate which will be announced shortly.
Furthermore, this year marks Sandy’s 22nd consecutive year of sponsorship from The Pizza Company, who sees a logo rebranding for 2023. The Pizza Company is a brand without whom Sandy’s career would not have been possible. Their support of Sandy since he was just 6 years old has been a huge source of motivation and dedication for the Thai driver, as he continues to create the most value possible for all his sponsors.
“I am extremely grateful to The Pizza Company for their unwavering support and allowing me to continue with my passion. I’m looking forward to what this year has in store, see you on the track!” Says Sandy.
Sandy Kraokaew Stuvik is honored to be supported by The Pizza Company, B-Quik, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Jet8 Aviation, Thai Airways, 4F, Dacon Trading, Thaiwings Travel Agency, the Sports Authority of Thailand, and the Royal Automobile Association of Thailand.