  Sandy switches up 2023 racing program

Sandy is proud to continue his relationship with Ford, having been the manufacturer’s main driver in the Super Pickup category of Thailand Super Series since 2019. Finishing as Vice Champion last season, both Sandy and Ford have their sights set on the top spot.

This season Sandy will drive the Next-Gen Ford Ranger racetruck with Aurora Motorsport under the Ford Thailand Racing banner.

“We came close to the championship last season despite bad luck in many races. I have no doubt that the team can do it, and I have no doubt that I can do it. This year we need to continue the positive trend we have been on, and I am sure that the result will come”, explains Sandy.



