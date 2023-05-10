Golfer Suradit wins another competition
Suradit "Art" Yongcharoenchai, together with his team, triumphed at the Amazing Thailand Pro-Am 2023 on Tuesday.
The tournament was held by the Tourism Authority of Thailand in collaboration with the Thai Professional Golf Association.
Suradit has been in the spotlight after he won the Mercuries Taiwan Masters in 2019.
The 24-year-old golfer's team finished 19 under par, four strokes better than the second-place team.
The team includes one professional and three amateur golfers, namely Suradit Yongcharoenchai, Kittipong Prapattong, Chaiwit Puen-Udom, and Thipadee Romyanon.
The Amazing Thailand Pro-Am 2023 intends to foster the country's sports tourism industry as well as promote the SINGHA-SAT Cha-am Championship 2023.
The SINGHA-SAT Cha-am Championship 2023 is held from May 10–13 at Lake View Resort & Golf Club in the province of Phetchaburi.