"Dynamic Duo: Amarin Kraivixien and Budsabakorn Sukapan Ready to Take on Thailand Mixed Series
Two in-form stars Amarin Kraivixien and Budsabakorn Sukapan have signed up for the season-opening Thailand Mixed presented by TrustGolf which is due from May 11-14 at St .Andrews 2000 in Rayong.
Fresh off a triumphant breakthrough career victory in the Thai PGA Tour at Kabinbnuri Sport Club last month, the 26-year-old Amarin sets his sights on another impressive finish as he enters the highly anticipated mixed event which boats a lucrative prize of Bt3.65 million.
“I feel physically prepared after taking a week off. I'm testing my new equipment and I haven't played at St. Andrews in 12 years, so it will be a significant challenge for me," said the golfer from Bangkok, who recently defeated Chonjarern Baramithanaseth by one stroke to win the Singha-SAT Prachinburi Championship.
St. Andrews will host two consecutive Thailand Mixed events, with the second competition using a Stableford format from May 16-19.
“I’ve got to come up with a proper game plan for both events since they've got different formats. The Stableford one might require a more aggressive play from me. But honestly, I don't want to stress myself out by aiming for a specific position to finish. I just want focus on improving myself and getting better with each game,” said Amarin whose best attempt on the Thailand Mixed was a lone second place finish at Thaina City Country Club last August.
Budsabakorn, based in Chiang Rai, has been having an impressive year so far, securing four top 10 finishes on the Thai LPGA Tour. Her best 2023 finish was at Royal Hills Golf and Resort in March, where she finished joint third.
“I’ve been playing consistent this year and I hope to carry on this momentum going to St. Andrews. However, I have never played there before, so I need to study the course lay-out well,” said Budsabakorn who has won four JLPGA Step Up Tour in 2019.
“My goal is to finish among the top five in the upcoming Thailand Mixed events. I'm always excited whenever I get to play in this tournament as I get to learn new things about golf from the male players, which I can then apply to enhance my game,” she said.
This year, there is an added layer of excitement as the Thailand Mixed tournament is co-sanctioned with the WPGA Tour of Australia. Furthermore, players from the PGA of Australia have been invited to participate and add to the diversity of the tour. Prior to the tournament rounds, a Monday qualifying competition will take place, providing a chance for aspiring players to secure a spot in the tournament.
Additionally, young talents from the Junior Asian Tour and Chang Genz Golf Tour will have the privilege to compete alongside seasoned professionals and glean valuable insights from their experiences.