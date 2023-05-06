"Dynamic Duo: Amarin Kraivixien and Budsabakorn Sukapan Ready to Take on Thailand Mixed Series

Budsabakorn, based in Chiang Rai, has been having an impressive year so far, securing four top 10 finishes on the Thai LPGA Tour. Her best 2023 finish was at Royal Hills Golf and Resort in March, where she finished joint third.

“I’ve been playing consistent this year and I hope to carry on this momentum going to St. Andrews. However, I have never played there before, so I need to study the course lay-out well,” said Budsabakorn who has won four JLPGA Step Up Tour in 2019.

“My goal is to finish among the top five in the upcoming Thailand Mixed events. I'm always excited whenever I get to play in this tournament as I get to learn new things about golf from the male players, which I can then apply to enhance my game,” she said.

This year, there is an added layer of excitement as the Thailand Mixed tournament is co-sanctioned with the WPGA Tour of Australia. Furthermore, players from the PGA of Australia have been invited to participate and add to the diversity of the tour. Prior to the tournament rounds, a Monday qualifying competition will take place, providing a chance for aspiring players to secure a spot in the tournament.

Additionally, young talents from the Junior Asian Tour and Chang Genz Golf Tour will have the privilege to compete alongside seasoned professionals and glean valuable insights from their experiences.

