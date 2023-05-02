Back-to-Back Thailand Mixed Events to Be Held at ST. Andrews 2000
Thailand Mixed series is set to kick off the season with two consecutive weeks of back-to-back tournaments from May 11-19 at Saint Andrews 2000 in Rayong, offering a total of Bt6.9 million prize money up for grabs.
The Thailand Mixed, presented by TrustGolf, the one-of-a-kind golf tournament that pits male and female players against each other, is all set to commence the 2023 calendar with a stroke-play competition from May 11-14, followed by the StableFord format from May 16-19, each boasting a total prize money of Bt3.45 million, Bt 450,000 higher than the previous season.
In commemoration of its third anniversary, the tour has undergone several modifications aimed at introducing novel dimensions to the tournament, including the introduction of a qualifying competition to prioritize player entry categories and adjustments to the priority list.
This year, there is an added layer of excitement as the Thailand Mixed tournament is co-sanctioned with the WPGA Tour of Australia. Furthermore, players from the PGA of Australia have been invited to participate and add to the diversity of the tour. Prior to the tournament rounds, a Monday qualifying competition will take place, providing a chance for aspiring players to secure a spot in the tournament. Additionally, young talents from the Junior Asian Tour and Chang Genz Golf Tour will have the privilege to compete alongside seasoned professionals and glean valuable insights from their experiences.
Amidst the escalating temperatures, players will be permitted to don shorts during play. Moreover, in an effort to accommodate varying course lengths, holes spanning a distance of 625 – 910 yards will be amended to a par 6.
TrustGolf, an indoor training center with cutting-edge technology, has been spearheading the organization of the Thailand Mixed for three consecutive years, providing a platform for male and female players to hone their skills.
The tour is supported by the Sports Authority of Thailand, National Sports Development Fun, Tourism Authority of Thailand, Tourism Authority of Rayong, Bangkok Bank, B. Grimm Company, Bond Holdings, AIS Airplay, Bridgestone, Trust Pharmacy, Trust Live Streaming, Adidas Golf, Balance Golf Nutrition, Leborn, LMV, Udommpanich, Saint Andrews 2000 and Barcelona Valley.