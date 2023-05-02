Back-to-Back Thailand Mixed Events to Be Held at ST. Andrews 2000

In commemoration of its third anniversary, the tour has undergone several modifications aimed at introducing novel dimensions to the tournament, including the introduction of a qualifying competition to prioritize player entry categories and adjustments to the priority list.

This year, there is an added layer of excitement as the Thailand Mixed tournament is co-sanctioned with the WPGA Tour of Australia. Furthermore, players from the PGA of Australia have been invited to participate and add to the diversity of the tour. Prior to the tournament rounds, a Monday qualifying competition will take place, providing a chance for aspiring players to secure a spot in the tournament. Additionally, young talents from the Junior Asian Tour and Chang Genz Golf Tour will have the privilege to compete alongside seasoned professionals and glean valuable insights from their experiences.



