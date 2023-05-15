Arteta apologises for Arsenal's 3-0 loss to Brighton that kills title hopes
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted he has a “lot to think about” after the Gunners’ title hopes were dealt a massive blow with a 3-0 home defeat to Brighton in the English Premier League on Sunday.
Second half goals from Brighton’s Julio Enciso's, Deniz Undav and Pervis Estupinan meant that Arsenal’s title rivals Manchester City, who now sit four points ahead of them in the table, need just one more win from their remaining three games to take a fifth English Premier League title in six seasons.
City will win the title next Sunday in front of their own fans if they beat Chelsea at home even if Arsenal defeat Nottingham Forest at the City Ground the day before.
And City can even be confirmed champions without playing on Saturday if the Gunners lose at Forest.
After Sunday’s defeat to Brighton Arteta was left wondering about the mentality of his team as they face next season with the added responsibility of playing in the UEFA Champions League for the first time in six years.