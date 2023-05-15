Arteta apologises for Arsenal's 3-0 loss to Brighton that kills title hopes

City will win the title next Sunday in front of their own fans if they beat Chelsea at home even if Arsenal defeat Nottingham Forest at the City Ground the day before.

And City can even be confirmed champions without playing on Saturday if the Gunners lose at Forest.

After Sunday’s defeat to Brighton Arteta was left wondering about the mentality of his team as they face next season with the added responsibility of playing in the UEFA Champions League for the first time in six years.