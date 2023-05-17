Host provinces for 2025 SEA Games put forward
The Cabinet on Tuesday acknowledged the Tourism and Sports Ministry's proposal for the host provinces of the 33rd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games and 13th Asean Para Games.
Bangkok, Chonburi and Songkhla were selected as host provinces of the SEA Games scheduled for December 9-20, 2025, said deputy government spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul.
Nakhon Ratchasima, meanwhile, was chosen to host the Asean Para Games slated for January 20-26, 2026, she added.
She explained that the selection of the host provinces was based on such criteria as stadiums, accommodation, food, hospitals, transportation, marketing, personnel, public utilities, information technology, budget and public participation.
Vietnam has won the highest number of gold medals (136) at the current SEA Games in Cambodia, which conclude today (May 17), followed by Thailand (108), Indonesia (86) and Cambodia (81).