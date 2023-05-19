WADA's 'Operation LIMS' passes 200 sanctions of Russian athletes

"The continued success of WADA’s ‘Operation LIMS’ investigation is a testament to the significant work being conducted by the Agency’s Intelligence and Investigations, and Legal Affairs departments," WADA president Witold Banka said in a statement.

"I would also like to thank the International Federations and other Anti-Doping Organisations that have diligently followed up on the evidentiary packages WADA provided to them and continue to bring cases as appropriate.

"WADA is following up with all the relevant authorities involved in the investigation to ensure justice is served for athletes around the world.”

In 2015, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) was declared non-compliant with the WADA Code after an investigation uncovered widespread institutionalised doping.

WADA’s Executive Committee voted in 2018 to reinstate RUSADA subject to a number of conditions that included access to all data from the LIMS.