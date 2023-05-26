Manchester United back in Champions League with 4-1 rout of Chelsea

"It's important, this club belongs in the Champions League," manager Erik ten Hag told Sky Sports. "But it's not easy in the Premier League, it's a tough competition, so it's a massive performance when you get this done."

Three-time European champions United, who failed to qualify for the Champions League last season, are third on 72 points with one game remaining, six points clear of fifth-place Liverpool.

Fourth-placed Newcastle United secured a spot among Europe's elite following a goalless draw against Leicester City on Monday. Chelsea, who have struggled all season, are 12th with 43 points.

United, who cap their Premier League season on Sunday by hosting 10th-placed Fulham, won the Carabao Cup in February and will be aiming to complete a domestic double when they face rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final on June 3.

"(The season has been) decent, it's not perfect because we want more," Fernandes said.

"But for what we did this season, I think it's great. "Won one trophy, we get to the top four, that was our goal after we saw we couldn't go for the Premier League (title).

"Now it's about finish the league well and go to the FA Cup and win."

