Guardiola urges City players to seize treble chance

Guardiola joined Arsene Wenger and Alex Ferguson as the only managers to win the English double more than once, having also achieved it in the 2018-19 season.

He and his relentless players can now achieve sporting immortality next Saturday in Istanbul against Inter Milan when City can be crowned European champions for the first time and match United's 1998-99 still unique treble under Ferguson.

"We are in a position like probably we'll never be again," Guardiola, who has turned City into an unstoppable force since arriving in 2016, winning 11 trophies, told reporters.

"We have to win the Champions League to be recognised, a team like us to be recognised. So we have to admit it, without the Champions league it's been amazing, fun, but we'll miss it. We have to take responsibility that we have to do it."

