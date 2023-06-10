Tottenham Unveils Striking New Home Kit for 2023-24 Season

And also, Tottenham Hotspur Football Club has announced that their players will proudly wear the brand new home kits during their upcoming Asia-Pacific Tour in 2023. The eagerly anticipated tour will commence in Australia on July 18, followed by a warm-up match against "Leicester City" at Bangkok's Rajamangala National Stadium in Thailand on July 23.

Thai fans are eagerly getting ready to rally and show support as Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City gear up for their first-ever match in Thailand. will take place on July 23 at Rajamangala National Stadium.

Tickets are available now. www.ticketmelon.com/event/THFCLCFC