Messi being 'prudent' Argentina coach on soccer star likely missing 2026 World Cup
Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni on Wednesday (June 14) said skipper Lionel Messi was being prudent when stating he would probably miss the 2026 World Cup the day before a friendly match against Australia.
The 35-year-old forward had said that "in principle" last year's World Cup would be his fifth and final appearance at global soccer's showpiece event.
"I think not. This was my last World Cup," Messi told Titan Sports. "I'll see how things go but in principle, I won't go to the next World Cup."
Scaloni also said he felt happy to know Messi would join Major League Soccer side Inter Miami after parting ways with French champions Paris St Germain.
Messi was persuaded out of international retirement in 2016, however, and many of his compatriots were hoping he might be cajoled into going on to the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
Argentina plays the Socceroos at the newly rebuilt Workers Stadium in the Chinese capital on Thursday (June 15).