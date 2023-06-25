"Chana is very grateful" - Thai star Chanathip begins Japan farewell at first club Consadole Sapporo

Speaking in Japanese, he thanked the fans for their support during his time at Sapporo, where he scored 14 league goals and was named to the J.League Best XI in 2018 while helping the club to a top four finish and a spot in the AFC Champions League.

Prior to the 2022 season, the 29-year-old midfielder left Sapporo to.join Kawasaki Frontale for a Japanese domestic transfer record fee of nearly $3.8-million USD.

But he made just 18 league appearances in Kawasaki without scoring a goal during an injury-plagued tenure at the club.