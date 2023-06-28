Kovacic joins Man City from Chelsea on four-year-deal

"This is a brilliant move for me, and I cannot wait to get started with City," Kovacic said in a club statement.

"Anyone who has watched this team under (coach) Pep (Guardiola) knows how good they are - for me, they are the best in the world. The trophies they have won are clear for all to see, but they are also the best footballing side out there.

"To be joining this squad really is a dream for any footballer. I still have plenty of learning and developing to do, and I know under Pep's management I can become a better player."

The 29-year-old is City's first signing since the club lifted the FA Cup and Premier League title before completing a rare treble by also winning the Champions League.