Venus's record 24th Wimbledon ends at first hurdle, Coco, Felix, also eliminated

Williams, whose last Wimbledon title was in 2008 against sister Serena, won the opening two games but looked in serious trouble in the next as her bandaged right knee buckled under her while she moved to intercept a volley.

The Centre Court crowd winced as she crumpled to the turf, but after staggering back to her chair and receiving treatment the old warrior spirit kicked in and she battled on.

The 28-year-old Svitolina, who at least was born when Venus first appeared at Wimbledon, unlike 53 players in the women's draw, won four games in a row and took the opening set despite a fierce struggle to hold serve at 5-4.

Williams, who also won the title in 2000, 2001, 2005 and 2007, went down swinging, unleashing some thunderous strokes to claw back two games and hint at a fightback.

Svitolina got the job done though and as the evening sunshine turned to shade, Williams walked off beaten, waving what might have been a final farewell to the crowd.

