Azpilicueta hoping to build something special at Atletico
Atletico Madrid unveiled on Friday (July 7) Spanish defender Cesar Azpilicueta on a one-year deal as a free agent following his departure from Chelsea after 11 seasons.
Azpilicueta has joined Atletico after the Premier League club agreed to let him go with 12 months left on his contract.
The 33-year-old returns to Spain after 13 years, where he last spent three seasons at Osasuna from 2007-2010.
Azpilicueta was a mainstay at Chelsea after arriving from Ligue 1 side Olympique de Marseille in 2012, making more than 500 appearances in all competitions, scoring 17 goals, providing 56 assists and winning every major title with the club.