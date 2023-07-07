Azpilicueta hoping to build something special at Atletico

The 33-year-old returns to Spain after 13 years, where he last spent three seasons at Osasuna from 2007-2010.

Azpilicueta was a mainstay at Chelsea after arriving from Ligue 1 side Olympique de Marseille in 2012, making more than 500 appearances in all competitions, scoring 17 goals, providing 56 assists and winning every major title with the club.



