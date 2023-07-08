200 basketball players qualify for the right to "3 BL Thailand League 2023"
More than 200 "male and female basketball players" participated in the tie-out. Selection to win the right to compete in the "3 BL Thailand League 2023" during the month of October to win a quota for the 2024 Olympics.
"3 BL Thailand League 2023" basketball attracted the attention of more than 200 athletes to test the potential of the tie-out. to find both male and female basketball players To enter as one of the players who will compete in "3 BL Thailand" during October and November this year.
Casting athletes held at the Nimibutr Sports Building National Stadium Is a skill show competency criteria will focus on strength movement scoring skills
Mr. Suchart Arunsaengroj, Executive Director of YKBK Thailand, the owner of the 3 BL Thailand program and commissioner of this program, revealed that “2022 was the first year that the competition was successful. success and has been well received and received praise from foreign athletes who competed And would like to come back to play again Which makes the 3 BL move forward to organize the competition for the 2nd year in a row
“Last year our competition was very popular. And also allows the athletes to earn money during the competition. This year, more than 200 basketball players from all over the country have joined the potential test or Tryout to become one of the players. Who has the right to compete in “3 BL Thailand League 2023”
As for October, it will be the last month where points will be collected to compete in the 2024 Olympic qualifying rounds. At this time, the men's team ranks 22nd in the world. Increase until there is a chance to be in the top 19 who will win the right to go through the basketball 3X3 Olympics 2024 qualifying rounds.
For the competition "3 BL Thailand League 2023" will start in October for 5 weeks and will end in November.