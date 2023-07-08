200 basketball players qualify for the right to "3 BL Thailand League 2023"

Casting athletes held at the Nimibutr Sports Building National Stadium Is a skill show competency criteria will focus on strength movement scoring skills

Mr. Suchart Arunsaengroj, Executive Director of YKBK Thailand, the owner of the 3 BL Thailand program and commissioner of this program, revealed that “2022 was the first year that the competition was successful. success and has been well received and received praise from foreign athletes who competed And would like to come back to play again Which makes the 3 BL move forward to organize the competition for the 2nd year in a row

“Last year our competition was very popular. And also allows the athletes to earn money during the competition. This year, more than 200 basketball players from all over the country have joined the potential test or Tryout to become one of the players. Who has the right to compete in “3 BL Thailand League 2023”

