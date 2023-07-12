A chance to get up close and cosy with ‘The Lilywhites’

“The Lilywhites”, as Tottenham Hotspur is known, will be making their first-ever visit to Bangkok this month, as they take on Leicester City at the Rajamangala Stadium in a pre-season friendly match scheduled for Sunday, July 23 at 5pm.

Spurs have a talented squad including star striker Harry Kane, who is also the captain of England’s National Team, and the Korean sensation Son Heung Min, the highest-scoring Asian player in Premier League history, who will be looking to make an impact in front of the Thai fans.

Match organisers ProEvents and TEG Sport are holding a lucky draw dubbed “Golden Circle” to select 7 lucky winners to meet the club’s players in person at the pre-match training session.

To be eligible for the draw, punters must buy a ticket to the match at www.ticketmelon.com/event/THFCLCFC and describe their impressions of Tottenham Hotspur FC on the facebook page of Siamsport.

The draw is open until July 14 and the winners will be announced on July 17 on the facebook page.

According to the organisers, winners will be selected at random from qualified participants. Prizes cannot be transferred to another person.