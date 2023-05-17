TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR TO FACE LEICESTER CITY IN BANGKOK
Tottenham Hotspur Football Club will be making its first-ever visit to Bangkok on July 23, as they take on Leicester City at the Rajamangala Stadium in a pre-season friendly match.
Sanctioned by the Football Association of Thailand and supported by the Sports Authority of Thailand, the match will be organised by TEG Sport and ProEvents.
The match promises to be an exciting encounter between two current Premier League teams, with Tottenham Hotspur looking to meet their Thailand supporters for the very first time in Bangkok.
Spurs have a talented squad including star striker Harry Kane, who is also the Captain of England National Team, and the Korean sensation Son Heung Min, the highest scoring Asian player in Premier League history, will also be looking to make an impact in front of the Thai fans.
AIA, the global principal partner of Tottenham Hotspur, will also be a key partner for the Bangkok match. Fans can expect plenty of opportunities for interaction with both clubs once they have arrived Bangkok.
Leicester City owned by Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha of King Power, have famously won both the English Premier League (2015/16) and FA Cup (2021) and will look to showcase their skills in front of their passionate fans at the Rajamangala Stadium.
The match is set to take place at the Rajamangala Stadium, one of Thailand's largest sporting venues, and fans of both teams are expected to turn out in large numbers to witness this exciting encounter between two big clubs.
Tickets for the match will be available via Ticket Melon with prices and details to be announced in due course. This match promises to be a highlight of the pre-season schedule for both teams and is sure to be a memorable occasion for football fans in Bangkok.
Tottenham Hotspur Chairman, Daniel Levy said “We are extremely excited to be making our first ever visit to Thailand and look forward to engaging with our passionate fanbase.
As is always the case wherever we visit in the world, our players and staff will be embracing the local culture of Bangkok, supporting good causes and delivering football coaching clinics to leave a lasting, positive legacy.”
Chairman of ProEvents, Paul J Kam comments: Bangkok is an immensely popular tourist destination in both Asia and Europe.
Football fans in the region such as Malaysia, Vietnam and Indonesia, as well as far-off from Hong Kong, Korea or even England, will want to make Bangkok as their prime location for a football summer holiday.
We are delighted to work together with TEG Sport on this project and would also like to express our sincere gratitude to the Football Association of Thailand and the Sports Authority of Thailand for their unwavering support in bringing this match to fruition so that fans can enjoy watching some world’s top players from both teams to compete in Thailand.