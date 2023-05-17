TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR TO FACE LEICESTER CITY IN BANGKOK

The match is set to take place at the Rajamangala Stadium, one of Thailand's largest sporting venues, and fans of both teams are expected to turn out in large numbers to witness this exciting encounter between two big clubs.

Tickets for the match will be available via Ticket Melon with prices and details to be announced in due course. This match promises to be a highlight of the pre-season schedule for both teams and is sure to be a memorable occasion for football fans in Bangkok.

Tottenham Hotspur Chairman, Daniel Levy said “We are extremely excited to be making our first ever visit to Thailand and look forward to engaging with our passionate fanbase.

As is always the case wherever we visit in the world, our players and staff will be embracing the local culture of Bangkok, supporting good causes and delivering football coaching clinics to leave a lasting, positive legacy.”

Chairman of ProEvents, Paul J Kam comments: Bangkok is an immensely popular tourist destination in both Asia and Europe.

Football fans in the region such as Malaysia, Vietnam and Indonesia, as well as far-off from Hong Kong, Korea or even England, will want to make Bangkok as their prime location for a football summer holiday.

We are delighted to work together with TEG Sport on this project and would also like to express our sincere gratitude to the Football Association of Thailand and the Sports Authority of Thailand for their unwavering support in bringing this match to fruition so that fans can enjoy watching some world’s top players from both teams to compete in Thailand.