Hospitalised Van der Sar out of immediate danger
Former Manchester United and Netherlands goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar remains in intensive care but is in a stable condition and out of immediate danger following a bleed on the brain last week, his wife Annemarie confirmed on Tuesday (July 11).
Van der Sar was admitted to a Split hospital on Friday while on holiday in Croatia.
The 52-year-old spent six years as a player at Old Trafford before leaving in 2011.
He quit his position as CEO of Amsterdam club Ajax before the end of last season as the club finished third in the Dutch league and missed out on Champions League football for the first time since 2009.
