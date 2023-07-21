Singha partners with world’s oldest golf tournament

Established in 1933, Singha is a subsidiary of Boon Rawd Brewery.

Boon Rawd Brewery’s Senior Vice President Worawut Bhirombhakdi said on Thursday that Singha has experience in cooperating with several notable organisations in the field of sports including football teams from the English Premier League like Manchester United, Chelsea, and Leicester City.

Worawut added that the company had also partnered with MotoGP and sponsored Formula One racing teams, namely Red Bull Racing, and Alfa Romeo.

The Open, also known as the British Open, decided to partner with Singha until 2025, he said.