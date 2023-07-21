Singha partners with world’s oldest golf tournament
Thailand's prominent beer producer Singha has continued its efforts to dominate the sports industry by partnering with The Open, the oldest golf competition in the world.
Established in 1933, Singha is a subsidiary of Boon Rawd Brewery.
Boon Rawd Brewery’s Senior Vice President Worawut Bhirombhakdi said on Thursday that Singha has experience in cooperating with several notable organisations in the field of sports including football teams from the English Premier League like Manchester United, Chelsea, and Leicester City.
Worawut added that the company had also partnered with MotoGP and sponsored Formula One racing teams, namely Red Bull Racing, and Alfa Romeo.
The Open, also known as the British Open, decided to partner with Singha until 2025, he said.
Neil Armit, chief commercial officer at The R&A – the organiser of The Open – praised Singha for its constant backing of Thai golf. “We are happy to work together with Singha as an Official Beer Partner,” Neil said.
The Open is one of the four major golf competitions, besides the Masters Tournament, PGA Championship, and the US Open.
The oldest golf competition kicked off its 151st tournament yesterday (July 20) at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Wirral, Merseyside, England, with 29-year-old Australian golfer Cameron Smith joining the event. The event runs until July 23
More than 210,000 people attended the four-day 150th edition of The Open in Scotland in 2022.