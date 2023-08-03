Tawanchai meets Superbon in clash of 'Thaitans'

That's because this weekend, he ventures over to the kickboxing ranks to face Davit Kiria at ONE Fight Night 13 before defending his strap against Superbon.

The Bangkok native has been on a tear in recent times. He's compiled a four-fight winning streak, including three crushing knockouts.

But the one that went the distance was perhaps his best performance yet.

Facing long-time divisional king Petchmorakot Petchyindee at ONE 161 in September of last year, Tawanchai stayed a step ahead of his compatriot over five rounds. Because of that, he claimed a unanimous decision and the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title.