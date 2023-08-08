Chatri Sityodtong announces Superlek v Rodtang blockbuster
ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has confirmed that the Muay Thai showdown the world has been waiting for is back on.
Thai superstars Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Rodtang Jitmuangnon will finally lock horns in a champion v champion blockbuster fight on September 22. The date points to ONE Lumpinee 34, which is set to go down at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.
The historic fight will be for Rodtang’s ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title, according to Sityodtong’s Facebook post.
“BREAKING NEWS: Get ready for RODTANG vs SUPERLEK on 9/22 at Lumpinee Stadium for the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship! LET'S GOOOOO!!!” Sityodtong wrote.
The pair were originally supposed to face off under kickboxing rules for Superlek’s ONE flyweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 8 earlier this year, before an injury forced the withdrawal of Rodtang. "The Kicking Machine” went on to knock out late replacement Danial Williams in the March 25 main event.
Both fighters have since faced different opponents while seemingly distancing themselves from a matchup against one another, but the impasse appears to have been broken.
Rodtang last defended his flyweight Muay Thai strap against Edgar Tabares at the promotion’s United States debut event in May. “The Iron Man” closed the show with a vicious elbow in the second round.
Superlek, for his part, has campaigned under Muay Thai rules in his last two fights, resulting in two dominant knockout wins. The 27-year-old crushed teenage prodigy Nabil Anane in the opening round of their June fight and, most recently, claimed a clinical second-round victory over Tagir Khalilov in the ONE Fight Night 12 main event.
The rest of the ONE Lumpinee 34 card has yet to be announced.