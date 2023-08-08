Chatri Sityodtong announces Superlek v Rodtang blockbuster

“BREAKING NEWS: Get ready for RODTANG vs SUPERLEK on 9/22 at Lumpinee Stadium for the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship! LET'S GOOOOO!!!” Sityodtong wrote.

The pair were originally supposed to face off under kickboxing rules for Superlek’s ONE flyweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 8 earlier this year, before an injury forced the withdrawal of Rodtang. "The Kicking Machine” went on to knock out late replacement Danial Williams in the March 25 main event.

Both fighters have since faced different opponents while seemingly distancing themselves from a matchup against one another, but the impasse appears to have been broken.