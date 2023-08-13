Madam Pang to run for FA Thailand’s presidential post as incumbent eyes retirement

She told the press on Sunday that she has loved the football industry since she joined FA Thailand in 2008.

At the press conference, held at the Muang Thai Insurance Pcl headquarters in Bangkok, she also thanked footballers, coaches, association executives and football fans for helping her gain a positive experience over the past 16 years.

“Football builds love and unity among people and also helps stimulate the economy,” she said. Citing the establishment of the Buriram United football team, she said it helped boost trade, investment and tourism for the province.