Madam Pang to run for FA Thailand’s presidential post as incumbent eyes retirement
Thailand’s national football team manager Nualphan “Madam Pang” Lamsam, said on Sunday that she is ready join the race for the next president of the Football Association of Thailand.
She told the press on Sunday that she has loved the football industry since she joined FA Thailand in 2008.
At the press conference, held at the Muang Thai Insurance Pcl headquarters in Bangkok, she also thanked footballers, coaches, association executives and football fans for helping her gain a positive experience over the past 16 years.
“Football builds love and unity among people and also helps stimulate the economy,” she said. Citing the establishment of the Buriram United football team, she said it helped boost trade, investment and tourism for the province.
Nualphan said the Thai football industry should seek ways to generate revenue and restore confidence among fans.
She also pointed out that issues related to football development projects and the auctioning of broadcasting rights had had an adverse impact on football team management and confidence among fans.
It's time for the Thai football industry to cope with the ongoing crises and ensure the industry is affected as little as possible, she said.
She added that the incumbent, Pol General Somyot Poompanmoung, had encouraged her to run for the president’s post.
Somyot will reach his second term as FA Thailand president in February, but has said he wants to retire and help the younger generation work for the association, she said.
She went on to say that though she has support from many people, becoming the president will not be easy due to responsibilities related to her family, work and health.
“However, since the Thai football industry is facing problems, somebody needs to work on this issue,” she said, adding that she was ready to support the association regardless of whether she wins the election or not.
"I believe all candidates are aiming for the same thing: to develop the Thai football industry further and meet football fans’ expectations,” she added.
Nualphan joined FA Thailand in 2008 as manager of the women’s national football team. Under her supervision, the team participated in the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup in Canada and the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France.
In 2021, she became manager of the men’s national football team, and under her, the team won two Asean championships: The 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup (held from December 5, 2021, to January 1, 2022) and the 2022 Mitsubishi Electric Cup.
Nualphan has also chaired the Port Football Club since 2015.