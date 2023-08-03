A sleepy Chinese county wakes up to a tourism boom, thanks to village football

Rongjiang’s ethnic minorities perform and offer spectators free food before the matches begin and during half-time to loud applause from the spectators.

Hong Jingmei, 29, who travelled with her boyfriend to Rongjiang from the north-eastern province of Heilongjiang, said she knew little about football before she learnt about cunchao.“I actually know nothing about football, but I get excited every time there’s a chance of a goal or when someone tries to intercept the ball,” Hong said.

“I don’t really care who wins or loses. I’m here for the atmosphere, and I cheer whenever someone scores a goal.”

Yang Yajiang, 49, one of cunchao’s organisers and a primary school principal, said: “The players’ skills are not bad, considering that many are in their 30s and hold full-time jobs.

“Rongjiang’s residents have always been passionate about football, and we have been organising the village leagues on and off since the 1990s. The surge in popularity this time is really due to social media after celebrities started featuring us on their accounts.”

Former Asian Footballer of the Year Fan Zhiyi led a team against the local team in June, with the match ending in a 2-2 draw.

High school student Li Minhang, 19, who plays midfield for Yue Village, the champions in the county’s previous tournament, said his team have started receiving invitations for friendly matches from teams in other provinces.

“It is the first time that I will be playing with people outside of Rongjiang,” he said. “The other teams said our cunchao spirit has reignited their passion for the sport.”

“Everyone can come train and play as long as they want to,” added Li, who helps his team train younger players, who start as early as when they are five.

“We have never rejected anyone because football is a way to teach sportsmanship, sharing and teamwork, which are values we hold dear.”

Retiree Liang Aizhen, the Yue Village team’s head cheerleader, said the football spirit is alive in her village, with boys playing football in “every corner and every alley”.

The 46-year-old said the village had “really come together” to support the players, coming up with performances and preparing her Dong minority group’s delicacies for spectators to sample.

At a previous match, Madam Liang and her cheerleading squad put on a 32-step plaza dance, or guangchangwu, during half-time, wearing their traditional garb with tomato necklaces and skirts made of leafy vegetables.

“We work from Thursdays to Sundays to make sure we have enough food (for spectators) and to practise our performances,” she said.

To help the locals benefit from the tourism boom, the Rongjiang government has set up 2,000 free makeshift stalls around the stadium for residents to sell local specialities such as fish in sour broth (suantangyu) and steamboat made from the remains of a cow’s stomach (niubie).

A resident, who only gave her name as An, said she has been selling two pieces of pork chop for 15 yuan (S$2.80) since late May when cunchao started gaining popularity.

“I kept my prices low so as to keep to the chunpu (pure and simple) spirit of cunchao,” she said.

The tourism boom in Rongjiang’s city has also spilled into its rural areas, with visitors shopping for local specialities and renting rooms in villages.

Tourism revenue in May hit 1.24 billion yuan (S$232 million), a 52 % increase from the same month in 2022.

Madam Yang Chenglan, 36, who runs a traditional fabric dye shop in a village about a 20-minute drive from Rongjiang’s city, said business has increased by 25 % in the past two months compared with the same period in 2019, before the pandemic.

“I also have more opportunities to share our Dong culture with visitors,” Madam Yang, who is the village’s first university graduate, said.

A story she likes to tell visitors is how the Dong tribe, of which she is a member, would play instruments and sing songs to rehabilitate people who have committed wrongdoings, instead of punishing them.

Madam Liang said that villagers sometimes invite tourists who cannot find lodging to stay in their homes for free.

“We open our homes to them. We want to show how hospitable we are. We want them to have a good time here. This way, we can keep to the inclusive spirit of cunchao.”

Aw Cheng Wei

The Straits Times

Asia News Network