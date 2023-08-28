"Sanchai-Natthaya" champion of "Umay+ Chiang Rai 21.1 Marathon 2023"

The starting point for runners is Wat Rong Khun, an important landmark and a world-class tourist attraction of Chiang Rai. The route runs through landmarks that are regarded as the identity of Chiang Rai. including Wat Huai Pla Kang, King Mengrai Monument Chaloem Phrakiat Clock Tower Chiang Rai and the finish line at Suan Tung and lanterns in honor of His Majesty the King's 75th birthday

While in the part of the results of the competition, the highlight is the half marathon distance race (21.1 km), which appears that the overall championship of men goes to Sanchai Nam Khet, the ultimate iron lung of the 33-year-old Thai national team. Enter the finish line as the first with a time of 1.12.28 hours, successfully winning the men's championship, while second place Wachirawit Thurasit, a young rising star, runs at 1.16. 21 hours and 3rd place Charan Jupa at 1.17.18 hours

