"Sanchai-Natthaya" champion of "Umay+ Chiang Rai 21.1 Marathon 2023"
"Sanchai Namkhet" and "Natthaya Thanonwat" 2 Thai national marathon runners Won the overall championship for men and women in the battle "Umay Plus Chiang Rai 21.1 Marathon 2023"
The Umay+ Chiangrai 21.1 Marathon 2023 marathon is a half marathon event. international standard on the northernmost land of Thailand Chiang Rai Province in the form of Point To Point, which this year has been held for the fourth year in a row.
The starting point for runners is Wat Rong Khun, an important landmark and a world-class tourist attraction of Chiang Rai. The route runs through landmarks that are regarded as the identity of Chiang Rai. including Wat Huai Pla Kang, King Mengrai Monument Chaloem Phrakiat Clock Tower Chiang Rai and the finish line at Suan Tung and lanterns in honor of His Majesty the King's 75th birthday
While in the part of the results of the competition, the highlight is the half marathon distance race (21.1 km), which appears that the overall championship of men goes to Sanchai Nam Khet, the ultimate iron lung of the 33-year-old Thai national team. Enter the finish line as the first with a time of 1.12.28 hours, successfully winning the men's championship, while second place Wachirawit Thurasit, a young rising star, runs at 1.16. 21 hours and 3rd place Charan Jupa at 1.17.18 hours
While the overall women's champion is the way "Fon" Natthaya Thanonwat, a young iron lung, a 44-year-old former Thai national team, speeds up the pace to reach the finish line with a time of 1.27.25 hours, winning the division championship. Females can go as for 2nd place Piyanuch Sukchat, followed by a time of 1.28.25 hours and 3rd place Nattida Thao Noi at 1.36.41 hours.
For this year's competition, there are Thai runners. and more than 4,000 foreigners joining, expecting money to spread and generates about 150 million baht in revenue than entering Chiang Rai
As for the next race of the Umay+ Thailand RING 21.1 Series 2023, Umay+ Bangkok Midnight Marathon 2023 in Bangkok on December 10, 2023 and the final course in the Umay+ Lamphun Half Marathon 2023 in Lamphun Province on December 24, 2023.