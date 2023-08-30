Supergirl to face Morales at ONE Fight Night 15

“Supergirl” faces Spanish striker Cristina Morales in an atomweight kickboxing clash. The pair were originally slated to lock horns at ONE Fight Night 13 in August, but a medical issue forced Morales to withdraw.

Instead, “Supergirl” went on to face another Spaniard in former WBC Muay Thai world champion Lara Fernandez in a 118-pound catchweight bout at the event, where she took home an impressive unanimous decision victory.

The win improved the 19-year-old's promotional record to 3-1, with the only blemish on her ledger being a razor-thin split-decision loss to Thai megastar Stamp Fairtex in January.

Morales makes her return to the world’s largest martial arts organization for the first time since her knockout loss to seven-time kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion Anissa Meksen in 2021.