Supergirl to face Morales at ONE Fight Night 15
ONE Championship has not only revived Thailand’s Muay Thai industry, but it has also breathed new life into one of Bangkok's most epic arenas – Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.
The iconic venue will play home to ONE Fight Night 15 on October 7, where Thai phenom Anna “Supergirl” Jaroonsak fights for the second time in the span of two months.
“Supergirl” faces Spanish striker Cristina Morales in an atomweight kickboxing clash. The pair were originally slated to lock horns at ONE Fight Night 13 in August, but a medical issue forced Morales to withdraw.
Instead, “Supergirl” went on to face another Spaniard in former WBC Muay Thai world champion Lara Fernandez in a 118-pound catchweight bout at the event, where she took home an impressive unanimous decision victory.
The win improved the 19-year-old's promotional record to 3-1, with the only blemish on her ledger being a razor-thin split-decision loss to Thai megastar Stamp Fairtex in January.
Morales makes her return to the world’s largest martial arts organization for the first time since her knockout loss to seven-time kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion Anissa Meksen in 2021.
The 30-year-old is a former ISKA world champion herself and sports an ultra-impressive 48-8 professional record.
ONE Fight Night 15 is headlined by ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanachai PK Saenchai, who will attempt the second defence of his title against former featherweight kickboxing king Superbon Singha Mawynn.
Tawanchai was last seen opening his account in ONE’s kickboxing ranks with a devastating third-round TKO win over decorated kickboxer Davit Kiria in August.
Superbon, for his part, rebounded from his shocking world title loss to Chingiz Allazov earlier this year with a highlight-reel head kick knockout against fifth-ranked contender Tayfun Ozcan in June.
In the co-main event, ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty and bantamweight MMA champ Fabricio Andrade will each look to add a second strap to their collection when they battle for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.
Undefeated strawweight kickboxing king Jonathan Di Bella also defends his title on the card as he faces the fearless Australian star Danial “Mini T” Williams.