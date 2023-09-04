Asean member states unite for 2034 Fifa World Cup bid

Representing Hang Chuon, Minister of Education, Youth, and Sport of Cambodia, Vath Chamroeun, Secretary of State at the education ministry, led a delegation to AMMS-7.

Chamroeun said the participants deliberated on key aspects of sporting development within Asean and, more importantly, highlighted the pursuit of the bidding process for the 2034 World Cup, in line with a proposition by former Prime Minister Hun Sen.

“Asean stands prepared to vigorously pursue the opportunity to host the World Cup. The former prime minister advocated for this initiative within the Asean framework, with the aim of reaching this objective,” Chamroeun said, after returning to the Kingdom.

“Thailand, presiding over the meeting, acknowledged Cambodia as a viable contender due to the Morodok Techo National Stadium’s adherence to Asean standards. The requirement is for 11 venues with Fifa-standard specifications, each accommodating 40,000 to 80,000 seats,” he said.