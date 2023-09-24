background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
TUESDAY, September 26, 2023
nationthailand

Hangzhou Asian Games begin with dazzling opening ceremony

Hangzhou Asian Games begin with dazzling opening ceremony
SUNDAY, September 24, 2023

China's President Xi Jinping opened the Covid-delayed 19th Asian Games in the Eastern city of Hangzhou during a spectacular and at times raucous ceremony on Saturday, which organizers hope will lift the mood in a nation struggling with an economic slump.

Spectators in the city's 80,000-capacity stadium let out a huge roar as Xi was introduced and walked in to sit with visiting dignitaries including International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and Syria President Bashar al-Assad.

In an often spellbinding ceremony intended to burnish Hangzhou's status as one of China's centres of technology and creativity, dozens of balletic dancers hovered above a digitally projected lake in the wake of a flotilla of sailboards.

Hangzhou Asian Games begin with dazzling opening ceremony Hangzhou Asian Games begin with dazzling opening ceremony Hangzhou Asian Games begin with dazzling opening ceremony Hangzhou Asian Games begin with dazzling opening ceremony

 

In a modern take on the traditional lighting of the cauldron, a huge, digitally animated torchbearer "ran" the length of the stadium before settling to loom above the actual torch-bearer, China's Olympic champion swimmer Wang Shun.

Hangzhou Asian Games begin with dazzling opening ceremony Hangzhou Asian Games begin with dazzling opening ceremony Hangzhou Asian Games begin with dazzling opening ceremony Hangzhou Asian Games begin with dazzling opening ceremony Hangzhou Asian Games begin with dazzling opening ceremony

 

In synch, the pair lit a huge, multi-pronged cauldron, prompting another bout of cheering and, soon after, a digital firework display.

Hangzhou Asian Games begin with dazzling opening ceremony Hangzhou Asian Games begin with dazzling opening ceremony Hangzhou Asian Games begin with dazzling opening ceremony Hangzhou Asian Games begin with dazzling opening ceremony Hangzhou Asian Games begin with dazzling opening ceremony Hangzhou Asian Games begin with dazzling opening ceremony Hangzhou Asian Games begin with dazzling opening ceremony

Reuters

TAGS
HangzhouAsian GamesOpening CeremonyChina
RELATED
nationthailand