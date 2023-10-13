PM lauds Puripol’s rise to world No. 1 sprinter in the under-18 category
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has congratulated Thailand’s fastest man Puripol Boonson, known as “Bew", on being ranked the world’s No. 1 sprinter in the under-18 age group, Dr Chai Watcharong, the spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office, revealed.
The 17-year-old Thai topped the rankings issued by World Athletics, formerly known as the International Association of Athletics Federations, for the 100 metres sprint.
Puripol currently holds two national records in Thailand, for the 100m with a time of 10.06 seconds, and the 200m with a time of 20.19 seconds. Puripol clocked the 100m time to win the silver medal at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.
Puripol pipped American Christian Miller, also 17, who too had clocked 10.06 secs.
The top 5 for the 100m sprint in the under-18 age group, as of the end of September 2023, were:
1. Puripol Boonson (Thailand) - 10.06 seconds
2. Christian Miller (USA) - 10.06 seconds
3. Anthony Schwartz (USA) - 10.15 seconds
4. Erriyon Knighton (USA) - 10.16 seconds
5. Yoshihide Kiryu (Japan) - 10.32 seconds
The PM commended and congratulated Puripol for making history and bringing pride to the Thai people and the sports community. He expressed hope that Puripol would serve as a role model for future generations, inspiring them to pursue their dreams, Chai said.