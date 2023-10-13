PM lauds Puripol’s rise to world No. 1 sprinter in the under-18 category

The 17-year-old Thai topped the rankings issued by World Athletics, formerly known as the International Association of Athletics Federations, for the 100 metres sprint.

Puripol currently holds two national records in Thailand, for the 100m with a time of 10.06 seconds, and the 200m with a time of 20.19 seconds. Puripol clocked the 100m time to win the silver medal at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Puripol pipped American Christian Miller, also 17, who too had clocked 10.06 secs.