Carabao Group to sponsor English Football League for three more years
The Carabao Group has decided to spend about 800 million baht to sponsor the English Football League (EFL) for three more years, its deputy managing director said on Thursday.
Kamoldit Samutkojorn, Carabao deputy managing director, said the EFL sponsorship, which is scheduled to end in next year, would be extended until 2027.
The extension will make Carabao, the maker of Carabao energy drinks, the brand that has sponsored the EFL for the longest period in its history.
He said Carabao has been sponsoring the EFL since 2017 and when the next sponsorship ends, it would have sponsored the EFL for up to 10 seasons.
Kamoldit said that sponsorship of the EFL was part of the group’s marketing to upgrade Carabao into a world-class brand.
“The extension of the sponsorship for three more years shows the company’s determination to make Carabao great through a sport that is popular internationally,” Kamoldit said.
“This shows our determination to use sports marketing as a tool to make the Carabao image a world-class brand of drinks.”
He said Carabao had also been cooperating with the EFL to develop the football foundation in Thailand through the Carabao Sports programme. The programmes include the Carabao Coach the Coaches project to bring EFL coaches to train Thai football coaches, who will in turn train young Thai footballers.
He added that Carabao had also launched the Carabao Grassroots Football to donate football equipment to needy children.
Kamoldit said Carabao will hold the Carabao 7-a-Side Cup 2023 for the second year this year in cooperation with Kool Supporter Group.
Kamoldit was speaking to reporters after Waranchai Jensiriwanich, Carabao Group secretary and legal director, sent a letter informing the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) on Wednesday that the group had reached an agreement with English Football League Ltd to extend its EFL sponsorship for three more years.
The extended sponsorship will cover the 2024-25, 2025-26 and 2026-27 seasons, making it 10 seasons of sponsorship by the group.
The SET was informed that sponsorship for three more season would cost 18 million pounds or about 800 million baht.