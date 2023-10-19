Carabao Group to sponsor English Football League for three more years

Kamoldit Samutkojorn, Carabao deputy managing director, said the EFL sponsorship, which is scheduled to end in next year, would be extended until 2027.

The extension will make Carabao, the maker of Carabao energy drinks, the brand that has sponsored the EFL for the longest period in its history.

He said Carabao has been sponsoring the EFL since 2017 and when the next sponsorship ends, it would have sponsored the EFL for up to 10 seasons.

Kamoldit said that sponsorship of the EFL was part of the group’s marketing to upgrade Carabao into a world-class brand.