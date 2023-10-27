Thailand finish 7th on medals table at Asian Para Games
Thailand finished seventh on the medals table at the 2023 Asian Para Games held in Hangzhou, China. The Thai athletes finished with 25 gold medals.
The top spot was retained by China, with a standout 196 gold medals. Second-placed Japan earned 39 gold medals, followed by Iran who won the same number of gold, finished one spot behind due to fewer silver medals.
South Korea finished fourth with 28 gold medals, while Indonesia finished one spot behind with 26 gold medals.
India finished fourth with 25 gold medals, while Thailand, who won the same number of gold, finished one spot
behind due to fewer silver medals.
Thailand's gold medallists:
Chaiwat Rattana – men's T34 100m wheelchair racing
Prawat Wahoram – men's T54 5,000m wheelchair racing
Prawat Wahoram – men's T54 1,500m wheelchair racing
Athiwat Phaengnuea – men's T54 100m wheelchair racing
Phongsakorn Paeyo – men's T53 800m wheelchair racing
Phongsakorn Paeyo – men's T53 400m wheelchair racing
Sasirawan Inthachot – women's T47 200m running
Jakkarin Dammunee – men's T13 100m running
Jakkarin Dammunee – Men's 400m-T13 running
Anuson Chaichamnan – mixed 50m prone air rifle SH2
Atidet Intanon – men's 10m air rifle in the reclining position SH1
Pipat Thongjapo, Chitiphat Charoenta, Yuenyong Khanthithao, Boonsiri Sanitmuanwai - men's Sabre Team wheelchair fencing
Saysunee Jana – women's epee individual, category B wheelchair fencing
Witsanu Huadpradit – men's boccia, class BC1
Pornchok Larpyen – men's boccia, class BC4
Akkadej Choochuenklin – men's boccia, class BC3
Methini Wongchomphu – women's B1 lawn bowls
Anek Banjerdkitkul, Samorn Sombatdee - mixed pairs B8 lawn bowls
Somwang Chamnanpana – women's B6 curly bowls
Choochat Sukjarern – men's B7 curly bowls
Wanchai Chaiwut – men's table tennis, Class 4
Rungroj Thainiyom – men's table tennis Class 6
Wanchai Chaiwut, Yuttajak Glinbancheun - men's doubles Class MD8 Table Tennis
Rungroj Thainiyom, Phisit Wangphonphathanasiri - men's doubles Class MD14 Table Tennis
Khwansuda Puangkitcha – women's taekwondo K44-47, 47kg
In addition to the 25 gold medals, Thailand's national team also earned 22 silver and 49 bronze.
Following Thailand is Uzbekistan, which secured 24 gold medals.