Ajalawich Tops Leaderboard in Junior Asian Tour's Boys' Class B and Open

The 14-year-old golfer from Phitsanulok delivered an impressive round of 66, marked by seven birdies on holes No. 4, 6, 7, 12, 13, 15, and 17, with a lone bogey on No. 9. This remarkable performance put him 10 strokes ahead of his countryman, Tantikorn Klinpeng, and two Indian competitors, Bhavesh Nirwan and Jay Handa, in the B class (ages 13-14).

"I achieved a six-under score today as a result of all the hard work I've put in. Even though I've played on this course several times, I didn't have a practice round on Thursday. That's why I was still trying to adjust to the green speed," explained the talented younster.

Ajalawich, who secured two junior victories in the United States this year, further shared his game plan: "My strategy is to adapt to the green speed and avoid the long roughs on this course. Since it's not a particularly long course, it suits me well. I'll work on improving my driver shots to hit more fairways."