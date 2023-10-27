Ajalawich Tops Leaderboard in Junior Asian Tour's Boys' Class B and Open
Ajalawich Anantasethakul took the lead in the boys' Class B and Open categories during the opening round of the fifth Junior Asian Tour at the par-72 Kabinburi Sports Club on Friday.
The 14-year-old golfer from Phitsanulok delivered an impressive round of 66, marked by seven birdies on holes No. 4, 6, 7, 12, 13, 15, and 17, with a lone bogey on No. 9. This remarkable performance put him 10 strokes ahead of his countryman, Tantikorn Klinpeng, and two Indian competitors, Bhavesh Nirwan and Jay Handa, in the B class (ages 13-14).
"I achieved a six-under score today as a result of all the hard work I've put in. Even though I've played on this course several times, I didn't have a practice round on Thursday. That's why I was still trying to adjust to the green speed," explained the talented younster.
Ajalawich, who secured two junior victories in the United States this year, further shared his game plan: "My strategy is to adapt to the green speed and avoid the long roughs on this course. Since it's not a particularly long course, it suits me well. I'll work on improving my driver shots to hit more fairways."
He concluded with ambitious plans: "I need to participate in more events to enhance my game. My ultimate goal is to earn a scholarship and study in the US, and hopefully, I can turn professional there."
In the girls' Class B division, Nicha Sathitsumpun posted a round with two birdies and an eagle on the 12th hole but also encountered three bogeys and a double bogey on the 5th, finishing with a score of 73, which secured her the lead. Suritpreeya Pruksanubal followed closely with a 74.
In the A girls division (ages 15-18), former champion Arisa Bintachit started with a round of 73, marked by two birdies and three bogeys. She shared the lead alongside Shi Xin Kang of China.
Arisa commented on her performance: "I played okay, making some mistakes but still fought my way back. The green speed is a bit slow, so I had a hard time holding my putts. My plan for the next round is to hit more fairways and make more putts. I really need to focus on my driver."
In the boys' Class A event, South Korean Dongwook Kim seized the lead with a score of 69, featuring five birdies and two bogeys. Local player Polakrit Pawichai followed closely with a score of 70, while German Tim Richter trailed by a single stroke with a score of 71.
The fifth Junior Asian Tour circuit offers aspiring golfers the opportunity to compete in international-standard tournaments and accumulate valuable points for potential selection in various international junior and professional events, including the LPGA Tour, Ladies European Tour, Asian Tour TrustGolf Tour, and other prestigious events in Thailand.
The Junior Asian Tour features six categories for both boys and girls, categorised into C classes (ages 10-12), B classes (ages 13-14), and A classes (ages 15-18). The competition format spans three days of stroke play, covering 52 holes for A and B classes and 36 holes for C classes. Each JAT circuit awards World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) and Junior Golf Scoreboard points to participating players.
For updates on the tournament, fans can follow the Junior Asian Tour Fanpage, and live streaming coverage will be available on TrustGolf's Facebook page and the Junior Asian Tour's Facebook page from 9am to 2pm during the competition days.