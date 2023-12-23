Tawanchai retains title, Prajanchai unifies strawweight championship  

The action-packed card inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Boxing Stadium offered up world-class all-striking affairs. And with the magic of Muay Thai in 4-ounce gloves, an array of finishes was undeniable as ONE Championship closed out 2023.

In a historic headliner, Tawanchai PK Saenchai finally went toe-to-toe with former ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon Singha Mawynn. However, Tawanchai’s profound striking enabled him to edge out Superbon and pick up the unanimous decision and retain his gold after all five rounds.