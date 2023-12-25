IFMA is highly pleased with the success of Muay Thai in 2023
The success of Muay Thai in 2023 is being recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) as one of the sports to be included in the competition program for the upcoming Summer Olympic Games in the future.
Charissa Tynan, the General Secretary of the International Federation of Muaythai Associations (IFMA), and the head of the IFMA office in Lausanne, Switzerland, revealed that once again, IFMA has been declared an organization that strictly adheres to and meets the standards set by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). This is a crucial achievement in IFMA's perspective, emphasizing their unwavering commitment to integrity at all levels.
IFMA invests nearly 15 million baht annually in education, pre-competition and post-competition testing, as well as knowledge-sharing initiatives, and provides testing services through the International Testing Agency.
In 2023, it was the first time that IFMA participated in the European Games and was recognized as one of the standout sports in that tournament. Another notable achievement in the past year is the official recognition of Muay Thai by the Union of Africa Sports Confederations (UCSA).
Muaythai emerged as one of the most popular sports and arts at the 2023 World Combat Games, featuring in all medal events, including Mai Muay, Wai Kru, Para, Special, and Muay Combat.
The 2023 Youth World Championships in Antalya attracted over 3000 youths from more than 100 countries, showcasing the global appeal and participation in the sport.
The IFMA Senior World Championships, held in Thailand, marked the celebration of IFMA's 30th Anniversary, drawing participation from over 100 countries to commemorate this significant milestone.
In addition, IFMA also supports prize money exceeding 30 million US dollars for continental competitions across all five continents, namely Africa, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and Pan America. Furthermore, IFMA manages professional-level competitions with over 1,000 events.
For the complete event calendar in 2024, it is yet to be announced. Anticipations suggest that 2024 is poised to be another significant year for Muay Thai, potentially marking another grand year for the sport.