IFMA is highly pleased with the success of Muay Thai in 2023

Charissa Tynan, the General Secretary of the International Federation of Muaythai Associations (IFMA), and the head of the IFMA office in Lausanne, Switzerland, revealed that once again, IFMA has been declared an organization that strictly adheres to and meets the standards set by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). This is a crucial achievement in IFMA's perspective, emphasizing their unwavering commitment to integrity at all levels.

IFMA invests nearly 15 million baht annually in education, pre-competition and post-competition testing, as well as knowledge-sharing initiatives, and provides testing services through the International Testing Agency.