Thailand’s ‘Legatron’ kicks off ONE Fight Night 18 on Saturday
ONE Fight Night 18 will be broadcast around the world from Bangkok’s legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Saturday (January 12).
ONE Fight Night 18 is shaping up to be a classic as MMA stars from around the globe battle for the top prize.
Headlining the first fight night of the new season is a featherweight bout between Russia’s Shamil “The Cobra” Gasanov and Oh Ho Take.
No 4-ranked Gasanov will pit his submission skills against the dangerous South Korean striker as both fighters seek a winning start to their campaigns.
In the lightweight division, Thailand’s Rungrawee “Legatron” Sitsongpeenong will look to detonate his explosive kicks against Shakir Al-Tekreeti. The Iraqi will be on a revenge mission after Rungrawee beat his brother last year.
Fellow Thai Suablack Tor Pran 49 goes up against Stefan Korodi, a promising newcomer from Ireland.
Nine fights are on the card in total, promising an action-packed night of top MMA skills.
ONE Championship’s founder and CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced at Wednesday’s press conference that the prize for this season’s winner "The Apprentice: ONE Championship Editions" season 2 is a one-year contract worth $250,000 at the organisation’s headquarters in Singapore.
The Apprentice: ONE Championship Editions season 2 is a reality series on Netflix.
Its narrative about the individuals strive for the opportunity to work with Big Boss Chatri, surpassing the most arduous challenges in physical prowess and showcasing superior skills. The story is a blend of excitement, fun, intensity, and rich experiences, offering full flavours in the business and beyond.
Chatri also introduced Thai contestant Wannisa Techapichetwanich and special guest , a women’s world champion who will take part in this series.
Other contestants unveiled at the press conference included Gonzalo Gaston from Spain, Manuella Loblen, a scientist and management consultant from Peru, and Dorina Chihaia, owner of a Shanghai import-export company who competed in the 2009 Miss Universe Romania pageant.
Joining Chatri as mentors and judges for Season 2 will be renowned CEOs such as Ooredoo Group’s Ashis Aluthman Fakhro, Doha Film Institute’s Fatmas Hassan Al Remai, Everstone Capital’s Sameer Zain, V3 Group’s Ron Sim, and Indosat’s Vikram Singha.
"The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition" Season 2 is broadcast on Netflix and Prime Video, depending on territory.