Thai National Olympic Committee confirms readiness for historic indoor games
General Prawit Wongsuwon, president of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand, met the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) to outline preparations for the upcoming Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games.
The Thai delegation provided comprehensive insights into the readiness of arenas in Bangkok and Chonburi, designated for competition across 34 sports. Emphasis was placed on maintaining high sporting standards and Thailand’s commitment to hosting a successful event.
The nation is poised to make history by hosting the largest-ever edition of the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games. Preliminary estimates suggest the participation of more than 8,000 athletes and officials from 45 countries, underlining the global significance of this prestigious competition.
Originally scheduled for March 10-19, 2021, the sixth edition of the games had to be rescheduled several times due to the global impact of the pandemic.
After several considerations and discussions between the OCA and Thailand, the event was rescheduled to November 21-30 this year. The decision was made based on the preferences of participating countries and taking into account the Summer Olympics in Paris from July 26 to August 11.
Husain Al-Musallam, former director general of the OCA, expressed optimism about the upcoming event’s success. As for questions about his defeat at the OCA presidential election last month, he said he has stepped aside and harbours no regrets.