Thai National Olympic Committee confirms readiness for historic indoor games

The Thai delegation provided comprehensive insights into the readiness of arenas in Bangkok and Chonburi, designated for competition across 34 sports. Emphasis was placed on maintaining high sporting standards and Thailand’s commitment to hosting a successful event.

The nation is poised to make history by hosting the largest-ever edition of the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games. Preliminary estimates suggest the participation of more than 8,000 athletes and officials from 45 countries, underlining the global significance of this prestigious competition.

Originally scheduled for March 10-19, 2021, the sixth edition of the games had to be rescheduled several times due to the global impact of the pandemic.