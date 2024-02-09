Buakaw-Pacquiao fight still on insists organiser
The organiser has dismissed a claim that the exhibition bout between Buakaw Banchamek and Manny Pacquiao has been cancelled, insisting the highly anticipated
Fresh Air Festival was responding to a post by WBC Muay Thai world champion Chadd Collins, who is scheduled to defend his title against Savvas Michael on the undercard of the Buakaw-Pacquiao matchup on April 20.
"Bad news from the fact that I joined the fight program between Buakaw and Pacquiao on April 20, but now I have received confirmation that this fight will not proceed,” Collins wrote on Instagram earlier this week.
The fight between Thanunchai Sitsongpeenong and Joe Ryan on the same undercard has also been cancelled, according to a tweet by Sitsongpeenong boxing camp owner Thimathi Thammachiwa.
On Friday, Fresh Air Festival posted a Facebook announcement denying the Buakaw-Pacquiao bout had been called off.
“Contrary to information circulating, 'The Match of Legends' has not been cancelled. While discussions for the event date are ongoing, inaccurate reports have unfortunately surfaced suggesting its cancellation.”
Fresh Air Festival apologised for “any confusion caused by the premature reports” and urged fight fans to stay tuned to its official website and social media pages for further updates.
Thailand’s Buakaw, 41, is regarded as one of the greatest Muay Thai fighters of all time, while Pacquiao, 45, is hailed as one of the greatest professional boxers in history. The Filipino is the only eight-division world champion in boxing history and has won 12 major world titles.
Their exhibition bout was billed as a six-round fight following international boxing rules.
The clash between two legends of different fighting disciplines has garnered worldwide attention, with fans of both Muay Thai and boxing eager to see who comes out on top.