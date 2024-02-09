Buakaw-Pacquiao fight still on insists organiser

Fresh Air Festival was responding to a post by WBC Muay Thai world champion Chadd Collins, who is scheduled to defend his title against Savvas Michael on the undercard of the Buakaw-Pacquiao matchup on April 20.

"Bad news from the fact that I joined the fight program between Buakaw and Pacquiao on April 20, but now I have received confirmation that this fight will not proceed,” Collins wrote on Instagram earlier this week.

The fight between Thanunchai Sitsongpeenong and Joe Ryan on the same undercard has also been cancelled, according to a tweet by Sitsongpeenong boxing camp owner Thimathi Thammachiwa.

On Friday, Fresh Air Festival posted a Facebook announcement denying the Buakaw-Pacquiao bout had been called off.