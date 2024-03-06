Full card revealed for ONE’s all-female event

ONE Championship will celebrate International Women’s Day with nine fights showcasing some of the world’s best female talent, including two world title fights, at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok on March 9.

In the main event, American kickboxing icon Janet Todd will make the final bow of her storied career when she defends the ONE women’s atomweight kickboxing world title against interim divisional queen Phetjeeja.

The 38-year-old hopes to finish her 52-fight career on top, but to do so she’ll have to halt the destructive run of Phetjeeja.

After reeling off four straight knockouts under the ONE banner, the 22-year-old Thai phenom captured the interim women’s atomweight kickboxing strap with a stunning unanimous decision win over French-Algerian legend Anissa Meksen this past December.