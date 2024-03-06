Full card revealed for ONE’s all-female event
Three fights have been added to this weekend’s ONE Fight Night 20: Todd v Phetjeeja card, rounding out the all-female event.
ONE Championship will celebrate International Women’s Day with nine fights showcasing some of the world’s best female talent, including two world title fights, at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok on March 9.
In the main event, American kickboxing icon Janet Todd will make the final bow of her storied career when she defends the ONE women’s atomweight kickboxing world title against interim divisional queen Phetjeeja.
The 38-year-old hopes to finish her 52-fight career on top, but to do so she’ll have to halt the destructive run of Phetjeeja.
After reeling off four straight knockouts under the ONE banner, the 22-year-old Thai phenom captured the interim women’s atomweight kickboxing strap with a stunning unanimous decision win over French-Algerian legend Anissa Meksen this past December.
ONE’s first-ever all-mom world title fight will feature in the co-headliner. There, ONE women’s atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues defends her crown for the second time since the birth of her son against mom-of-two Cristina Morales.
The latest additions to the card involve a series of rising women’s atomweight stars from three separate disciplines.
Victoria Souza and Noelle Grandjean will face off in an atomweight MMA contest after Mayssa Bastos and Kanae Yamada compete in the sole atomweight submission grappling bout of the event.
Starting the show with a bang, Muay Thai athletes Shir Cohen and Teodora Kirilova will make their respective promotional debuts.
ONE Fight Night 20: Todd v Phetjeeja full card
ONE Women’s Atomweight Kickboxing World Championship Unification: Janet Todd (c) v Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom (ic)
ONE Women’s Atomweight Muay Thai World Championship: Allycia Hellen Rodrigues (c) v Cristina Morales
Catchweight (130lb) Muay Thai Jackie Buntan v Martine Michieletto
Women’s Atomweight MMA: Jihin Radzuan v Chihiro Sawada
Women’s Strawweight Muay Thai: Ekaterina Vandaryeva v Martyna Kierczynska
Women’s Atomweight Muay Thai: Lara Fernandez v Yu Yau Pui
Women’s Atomweight MMA: Victoria Souza v Noelle Grandjean
Women’s Atomweight Submission Grappling: Mayssa Bastos v Kanae Yamada
Women’s Atomweight Muay Thai: Shir Cohen v Teodora Kirilova