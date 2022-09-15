InterContinental Khao Yai Resort is replete with exotic experiences

A cultural experience

The resort offers a series of curated adventures across Khao Yai’s famed mountains and landscapes, including Welcome to Khao Yai, which incorporates visits to Baan Sa Nam Sai, one of the oldest communities in the area, and Khao Yai Life & Legends, which offers visitors a chance to experience the locals’ enduring traditional way of life.

Guests can also visit the Tha Maprang community, including sampling seasonal fruits at a local farm, learning about legends at the community temple, and learning to make fragrant kaffir lime incense.

General Manager James Sutcliffe also welcomes guests to join him on a regular “Tour de Khao Yai”, cycling around the resort and its surroundings.

Somying’s Kitchen uses ingredients from the hotel’s organic farm, while local farmers also contribute to the pantry.

At the farm, guests can enjoy a breakfast whipped up from the freshest produce that Khao Yai has to offer.

Elsewhere Tea Carriage, set in a heritage railcar, offers a formal afternoon tea set with optional champagne, rosé wine or sparkling wine pairings, as well as a selection of Signature Iced Coffees and Teas.

Complimentary stretching, Hatha Yoga and pilates group classes are on offer, while a resident healer will guide guests through their programmes.

A Cross-Fit-inspired fitness centre overlooks Swan Lake and there are a series of jogging and cycling tracks, both in and around the resort.

A commitment to sustainability

The resort uses locally sourced materials and upcycled train carriages in the resort design, in line with Bensley's pledge to create sustainable hotel design solutions and Intercontinental Hotel Group’s commitment to reduce plastic waste by removing bathroom miniatures,

The resort is one of the first in Thailand to introduce the European luxury brand Byredo in a full-size format.

Wooden keycards and biodegradable eco-friendly cleaning products will be used across the resort. The culinary team works closely with farms in the region to source seasonal ingredients and minimise food waste.

Destination celebrations

The resort offers the perfect backdrop for events of varying natures from al fresco birthday parties and outdoor cinema screenings to wedding ceremonies and pop-ups.

Later this year, a French brasserie and speakeasy bar will be added, with a spa and the brand’s signature Planet Trekkers programme. A range of 19 railcar suites and villas will also be unveiled.

Email [email protected] or visit www.intercontinental.com/khaoyai, for more information and reservation.