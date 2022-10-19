Street art in Phitsanulok’s Wang Thong welcomes high-season tourists

It has roped in popular local artist Witaya Radkum, who depicts the local way of life through his attractive paintings at Wang Thong Municipal Market.

Witaya uses acrylic and oil colours for his paintings on antique wooden house walls, concrete walls and zinc sheets to make a landmark which he hopes will attract tourists for photo shoots and to stimulate the economy post-Covid.

The artist said he was contacted by the Municipality Office to carry out the task.

He has painted a journey of events experienced by Wang Thong communities in the past 100 years so they can be shared and won’t “disappear”.