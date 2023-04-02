Hotspot: Siam Yacht Club adds splash of delight on Bangkok’s riverside

"We’ve all been hiding at home for far too long. We want to be among friends. I’m seeing a very strong recovery in the restaurant market," said Michael Schlueter, general manager of Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel and Towers.

Siam Yacht Club is located outside the hotel – along the Chao Phraya River – where it is quickly establishing its own brand identity.

That’s the point, says Schlueter. He does not want it to be called "the Sheraton restaurant".

"People should say they are going to Siam Yacht Club, not Royal Orchid Sheraton. It is not a club you have to be a member of. It should imply a sense where you feel at ease… somewhere you can expect a great experience,” he explains.

The food and beverage industry, particularly restaurants, was the hardest hit by the pandemic. The restaurant industry lost between 55 billion and 70 billion baht in revenue in 2021 alone, according to an estimate by Kasikorn Research.

However, the industry is bouncing back.

Some say it is bouncing back stronger than ever. Schlueter is among them.

He’s been tinkering with the concept since before the pandemic, and used his free time during the pandemic to develop it.

He wanted to create a restaurant that could make a splash, even in Bangkok.

First he considered opening a rooftop restaurant, but changed his mind after considering the location the Siam Yacht Club now occupies, explaining: "The spot had great potential … Its atmosphere transports you back in time to when merchants came by sea and traded for spices."