Top 5 budget-friendly countries for your honeymoon

Kuala Lumpur and Genting Highlands, Malaysia

You can visit Malaysia's bustling capital Kuala Lumpur and the beautiful Genting Highlands for your ideal romantic getaway. You can go to iconic places like King Palace, Independent Square, and Chocolate House among other places. On your third day of the visit, get to Genting Highlands and stay in a picturesque mountain resort where you can go to various theme parks and get some shopping done at malls. Make the best use of your leisure time before returning to Kuala Lumpur for your Dhaka-bound flight.

Bangkok and Pattaya, Thailand

The combination of the bustling city of Bangkok and the vibrant beach city of Pattaya makes for an amazing honeymoon experience. Fly from Dhaka to experience Bangkok's cultural attractions like Grand Palace, Wat Pho, and Wat Arun and afterwards, opt for a riveting experience in the Floating Market. On your third day, take yourself to Pattaya to explore its famous Walking Street, relax on the tranquil beaches and infuse some art in your travel by visiting Paradise Museum. While you are there, also visit Coral Island for a fun day consisting of swimming and snorkelling.