Koh Samui’s ‘Muay Thai’ hotel pockets creativity awards

The hotel’s owner, Nopporn Watin, who also organises Muay Thai events under the “Thai Fight” brand, said on receiving the award on Friday that he aims to promote Thai martial arts as the country’s soft power.

The hotel was awarded the Creative Excellence Award (CE Award) in the creative business category, and Value Creation Award from the PM’s Office Ministry’s Creative Economy Agency.

According to the Creative Economy Agency, Thai Fight Hotel captures the essence of Muay Thai in its design, positioning itself as the only Muay Thai-themed hotel in the world.

The CE Award serves as a testament to exceptional creativity, highlighting the distinct impact of creativity on individuals, agencies and organisations.

This recognition also contributes to building careers in the creative industry by increasing global recognition and inspiring creators to contribute to the nation's creative growth.

The hotel, which cost more than 1 billion baht to build, has become a new landmark in Surat Thani’s Koh Samui, especially among Muay Thai fans.