DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo: Your South Korean sanctuary

In a bid to give back to the local community, DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo runs an urban rooftop bee farm, nurturing thriving colonies and contributing to the ecosystem. It also runs weekly workshops to educate children about the important role bees play in the ecosystem and the need to travel with responsibility and purpose.

The hotel takes its social responsibility further by only offering sustainably sourced seafood at all its restaurants in line with the rigorous standards of the Marine Stewardship Council and Aquaculture Stewardship Council.

South Korea is a dynamic destination for both business and leisure, with strong projected growth on the horizon, said Vincent Ong, vice president of Hilton’s Full Service Brands in Asia Pacific.

“For more than 50 years, DoubleTree by Hilton has been delivering friendly, approachable and unpretentious hospitality, extending comfort and warmth to travellers,” Ong said.

“As one of the fastest-growing Hilton brands in Asia Pacific, we’re excited to extend a warm welcome to guests in South Korea with the brand’s debut in one of the region’s most vibrant destinations.”

Apart from its full range of services, the hotel is also conveniently located near several tourist attractions, including Korea Job World, Hyundai Department Store, Baekhyun and Jeongja cafe streets.

Guests can also take a train from the nearby Sunae Subway Station to the famous Gangnam district, which is known for its affluence and high standards of living.

“With a full-service hotel sitting alongside a spacious residence, we are ready to extend the double dose of comfort and care, whether to a business traveller here for a few days, or a leisure traveller who is looking to clock in a longer stay,” said general manager Peta Ruiter.

DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo joins the Hilton brand’s portfolio of over 660 hotels worldwide with almost 100 in the Asia Pacific region. Exciting new DoubleTree by Hilton openings are also on the horizon in places like Jakarta, Osaka and Vientiane.

For more information or to make a reservation, visit DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo's website, or call +82 (0)31 678 5500.