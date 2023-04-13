Hilton advances travel with Purpose Strategy across Asia Pacific

Food waste reduction: Hilton properties in Asia Pacific such as in Conrad Centennial Singapore reduce food waste by procuring often-discarded "ugly vegetables", as well as plant-based eggs and meats for their menus. Diners can also enjoy dishes cooked with fresh vegetables from local suppliers, including an urban rooftop farm at a local school.

Repurposing linen and supporting local communities: Hilton's Asia Pacific partnership with international cleaning and sanitation company, Diversey Inc., gives discarded linen from hotels a new life. Curtains, uniforms, bed sheets and tablecloths are turned into products that are sewn, designed and sold by local communities across the region. Also through the partnership, plastic is recycled into gravel and discarded coffee grounds into cleaner alternatives to charcoal.

Sustainably-sourced food: Hilton continues to make progress on sourcing from Marine Stewardship Council and Aquaculture Stewardship Council-certified fisheries, with Japan, Korea and Micronesia becoming our first region to achieve 25% sustainable seafood volume in 2022.



Impacting communities with Hilton Global Foundation

The release of the 2022 Travel With Purpose report corresponds with the release of the inaugural Hilton Global Foundation Impact Report, highlighting the positive global impact of $2.3M donated in 2022 to organizations working to build a healthy, sustainable planet and resilient communities for future generations.

In Asia Pacific, the projects supported are:

Punlaan School ( Philippines ): Offers scholarships and programs for underprivileged young women, focusing on hospitality and culinary arts, while equipping them with job and life skills.

To date, the Hilton Global Foundation has awarded over $8 million in grants, donated over 18 million pounds of food to communities in need, meaningfully impacted over 6.7 million people and restored over 225,000 acres of land. More information about the efforts of the Hilton Global Foundation can be found here.

For its various environmental and social initiatives, in 2022 Hilton was named a global sustainability leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), which recognizes performance across long-term economic, environmental and social criteria, for the sixth consecutive year. Hilton has also been recognized by EcoVadis with a Gold Medal designation as well as in the S&P Global 2023 Sustainability Yearbook, where Hilton was ranked among the top five Percent of companies globally.