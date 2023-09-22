“Hello Takes You To More” with the return of large-scale events in Hong Kong

Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance - A cultural heritage event with over 140 years of history



The Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance, dating back to 1880, is a cultural heritage event with over 140 years of history. It holds the prestigious status of being listed as one of China's Third National Intangible Cultural Heritages. The Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance is a symbol of community resilience, having originated as a response to a plague that threatened the village.



This impressive 220-foot-long creation consists of 32 segments filled with incense sticks and is paraded through Tai Hang, concluding on Wun Sha Street. It weighs about 50 kilograms, showcasing remarkable craftsmanship.





If you are interested in Hong Kong culture, make sure to visit Tai Hang Fire Dragon Heritage Centre, located at 12 School Street. This centre offers insights into the history of the Fire Dragon Dance and Tai Hang's Hakka culture. It features a themed restaurant on the first floor, blending traditional Hakka style with modern flavours, and the second floor serves as a venue for educational workshops, culture courses, and talks on traditional Chinese culture.

Date: September 28 to 30, 2023 (September 29 coincides with the Mid-Autumn Festival)

Location: Tai Hang