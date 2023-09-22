“Hello Takes You To More” with the return of large-scale events in Hong Kong
Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) to maintain travel momentum by strengthening Hong Kong as an event capital, ready to bring guests to more exciting and meaningful experiences! With this, the HKTB seeks to showcase different sides with a wide range of events that meet every guest’s lifestyle.
Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance - A cultural heritage event with over 140 years of history
The Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance, dating back to 1880, is a cultural heritage event with over 140 years of history. It holds the prestigious status of being listed as one of China's Third National Intangible Cultural Heritages. The Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance is a symbol of community resilience, having originated as a response to a plague that threatened the village.
This impressive 220-foot-long creation consists of 32 segments filled with incense sticks and is paraded through Tai Hang, concluding on Wun Sha Street. It weighs about 50 kilograms, showcasing remarkable craftsmanship.
If you are interested in Hong Kong culture, make sure to visit Tai Hang Fire Dragon Heritage Centre, located at 12 School Street. This centre offers insights into the history of the Fire Dragon Dance and Tai Hang's Hakka culture. It features a themed restaurant on the first floor, blending traditional Hakka style with modern flavours, and the second floor serves as a venue for educational workshops, culture courses, and talks on traditional Chinese culture.
Date: September 28 to 30, 2023 (September 29 coincides with the Mid-Autumn Festival)
Location: Tai Hang
Sun Hung Kai Properties Hong Kong Cyclothon – Riding along the picturesque Victoria Harbour
This year, the event offers more excitement with the addition of competitive races for both the Men and Women categories. In collaboration with the Guangdong Provincial Sports Bureau and the Guangdong Cycling Association, cyclists from Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macau will race along the picturesque Victoria Harbour in Tsim Sha Tsui East. The goal is to foster cross-city exchanges within the Greater Bay Area, explore opportunities for larger-scale sporting events, promote multi-destination travel, and solidify Hong Kong's position as the international tourism event hub of the Greater Bay Area.
Date: October 22, 2023
Location: Tsim Sha Tsui East
Non-competitive categories: 50km Ride, 30km Ride, and Family Fun Ride.
Competitive category: UCI Class 1.1 Road Race
Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival - Grand return of sensational outdoor wine and dining experiences from around the world
The highly anticipated Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival will make its grand return to the Central Harbourfront this year. Set against the breathtaking Victoria Harbour skyline, the four-day event offers a sensational outdoor wine and dine experience. Wineries and breweries from around the world will bring you a vibrant selection of liquor assortments, while local culinary masters serve up their delectable creations and signature dishes. There’s more: head to the Tasting Theatre to take part in tasting and cooking workshops and enjoy captivating live entertainment on stage as you sip on a glass of vino.
● Country pavilions include Bordeaux, Japan, Spain & China.
● The Tasting Theatre will feature renowned chefs from around the world, in action apart from wine education.
Event Highlights:
1. Global Flavours: Wineries and breweries around the world will tantalise your taste buds with a vibrant selection of wines and liquors.
2. Culinary Delights: Local culinary maestros will showcase their delectable creations and signature dishes, offering a feast for the senses.
3. Tasting and Cooking Workshops: Dive into the world of gastronomy with interactive tasting and cooking workshops at the Tasting Theatre.
4. Live Entertainment: Enjoy captivating live performances on stage as you savour a glass of fine wine.
Date: October 26 to 29, 2023
Venue: Central Harbourfront Event Space