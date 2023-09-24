King cobra toils for at least 7 hours in Singapore's Wildlife Reserve to eat snake

The two snakes were locked in a fang-tastic battle that was literally full of twists and turns, across at least seven hours on Thursday, before the king cobra earned its supper.

The scaly confrontation in Mandai was witnessed by a small group of no more than 10 snake enthusiasts who were no slouches either: They came prepared with stools and umbrellas; one even brought his own packeted dinner.

In that group were Rovena Chow, 51, and Alfred Mai, 42, who were on an afternoon walk there when they were warned by passing construction workers about snakes in that area.

It led to the discovery of a 5m-long king cobra that was duelling with a 3m-long python in the bushes nearby.

Excited, Chow told some of her nature-loving friends, who went down to watch the scrap between the two serpents.

Chow, who visits parks and nature reserves daily, told The Straits Times that it was the first time she had seen such a big cobra.

“I’ve seen a king cobra several times, but this is the thickest I’ve ever encountered,” said the real estate agent and avid cyclist, who sank her teeth into wildlife photography in 2021 after many of her cycling buddies – who are also photography buffs – kept pointing out the different creatures they see during their rides.

“When we went to Mandai, we were planning to spot only brown hawk-owls, but this fight was certainly a treat for us,” she said.

Mai, who initiated the trip on Thursday to photograph owls, told ST that when they found the cobra, it was already being strangled by the python.