Major destinations in Thailand set to attract tourists for CNY

Promising it will be the most notable celebration to greet the year of the dragon following the Covid-19 pandemic, Thapanee Techajaroenvikul, chairman of the 2024 Chinatown ceremony committee in Bangkok, said earlier this week that this year's event will be full of activities, performances, products, and services guaranteed to wow all comers.

“The Chinese New Year festival in Bangkok's Chinatown is very unique and one of the most famous events among lunar new year celebrations around the world. Those taking part will enjoy a perfect blend of traditional Chinese culture and Thai style, as reflected in the food, shows, plays, and activities," she said.

The event is being organised in close collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), several local entrepreneurs, and police so the celebration guarantee that all participants, be they locals or visitors, experience joy, blessings, happiness, and safety.

Approximately 1,200 police officers will be assigned to guard and facilitate the event area.

The 25th Chinese New Year will take place in Bangkok's Chinatown on February 10 and 11, from noon to midnight. The official opening ceremony will take place on the evening of February 10, presided over by Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn.