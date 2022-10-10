“Food Factors” joins with Food Innopolis NSTDA to strengthen the food business
Food Factors, the leading food business in Thailand, joins a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA) by Food Innopolis.
This cooperation intends to develop food innovations, strengthening small food businesses and local food to drive added value and expand their competitiveness to the international level.
Asst.Prof. Weerachai Arjharn, Ph.D. Executive Vice President, of the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA), said NSTDA prioritizes the great significance of research and development of technology to upgrade the country's food industry. As it is one of Thailand's key economic mechanisms driven by the agricultural sector that utilizes domestic raw materials related to the industrial sector in the production of goods to create jobs, builds entrepreneurs, drives exports and generates massive amounts of money. While cooperating with leading food business organizations in Thailand such as Food Factors, is considered an essential step in providing entrepreneurs and local food businesses with the potential to develop and expand the market to both national and international levels.
“This project, in which NSTDA cooperates with Food Factors, is aiming to promote, support, and develop innovations, and food innovators. And it not only fills the ecosystem to drive the food business stronger but is furthermore connected and coordinated as one. Regardless, including building a new generation of innovators who will be the main force in the country's future development to advance the country's competitiveness on the world trade stage and meet the needs of consumers, and correspondingly drive the economy with sustainable innovation of the country.”
However, to continue the outlined missions and achieve the objectives. Food Innopolis, the food innovation city, moves the project towards promoting, supporting, and developing innovations and innovators in food by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Food Factors Company Limited, a subsidiary of the company. Boon Rawd Brewery Co., Ltd. supports food innovation, including the development of innovative food products to meet the demands of both domestic and international markets.
Piti Bhirombhakdi, Chief Executive Officer of Food Factors Co., Ltd. said, The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the National Science and Technology Development Agency or NSTDA. This cooperation intends to promote, support, develop food innovations, and build stronger connections in the food business, especially the small entrepreneurs and entrepreneurs from Thai local wisdom to raise the value of raw materials in the country to grow nationally and internationally. In the past, Food Factors has an essential mission to develop a comprehensive food business from upstream to downstream by researching, developing, inventing products, bringing technology to support the production process, and distributing to meet the demands of consumers and markets both in Thailand and internationally.
“The company believes that the synergy with the food innovation city by NSTDA this time will support and bring the strengths and expertise of each party to drive and increase the country's competitiveness in food innovation together, including strengthening the relationship between the public and private sectors to accomplish success according to the purposes in a concrete and sustainable way.”