“Food Factors” joins with Food Innopolis NSTDA to strengthen the food business

This cooperation intends to develop food innovations, strengthening small food businesses and local food to drive added value and expand their competitiveness to the international level.

Asst.Prof. Weerachai Arjharn, Ph.D. Executive Vice President, of the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA), said NSTDA prioritizes the great significance of research and development of technology to upgrade the country's food industry. As it is one of Thailand's key economic mechanisms driven by the agricultural sector that utilizes domestic raw materials related to the industrial sector in the production of goods to create jobs, builds entrepreneurs, drives exports and generates massive amounts of money. While cooperating with leading food business organizations in Thailand such as Food Factors, is considered an essential step in providing entrepreneurs and local food businesses with the potential to develop and expand the market to both national and international levels.

“This project, in which NSTDA cooperates with Food Factors, is aiming to promote, support, and develop innovations, and food innovators. And it not only fills the ecosystem to drive the food business stronger but is furthermore connected and coordinated as one. Regardless, including building a new generation of innovators who will be the main force in the country's future development to advance the country's competitiveness on the world trade stage and meet the needs of consumers, and correspondingly drive the economy with sustainable innovation of the country.”